AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed and killed his 56-year-old mother.

Daniel Jake McWilliams, 27, is charged with second-degree murder, according to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO).

According to APSO, around 7 p.m. on Dec. 22, authorities responded to a welfare concern call on Earl Street in Mansura, La. Once at the scene, Lisa Roy Mose, 56, of Mansura, was found with no signs of life and was the apparent victim of a homicide.

Through an investigation, it was learned that Mose died from multiple stab wounds and that the victim’s son, McWilliams, allegedly committed the murder, APSO said.

APSO also said that the vehicle McWilliams used to leave the scene was found to have evidence of the murder.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact APSO at (318) 253-4000.

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.