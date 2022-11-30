ADA TAYLOR, La. (BRPROUD) – Multiple puppies are safe and warm thanks to the efforts of a Denham Springs woman named Tiffany Duke.

The mother from Denham Springs drove five hours to corral a group of puppies that were holed up in a culvert.

Images provided by HSLA and AAL

This all started when “a Bienville Parish sheriff’s deputy contacted the Humane Society of Louisiana early last month and explained that a mother dog and her litter of puppies had likely been abandoned in the small town of Ada Turner.”

The puppies would not allow themselves to be captured despite the efforts of multiple people.

The culvert was located “in the middle of Pete Lyons Road,” according to the Humane Society of Louisiana.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Duke made the journey ten days ago and found the puppies in the culvert.

The Denham Springs woman spent four hours devising ways to capture the puppies.

After corralling all of them, Duke made the five hour trek back home.

“I’ve only been here in Louisiana for a short time, so it’s important for me to make as much of a difference as possible,” Duke said. “Those abandoned pups needed someone to help them, and I am so happy that I could be that someone.”

The mother of these puppies was not rescued and has not been seen in three weeks.

“We are very impressed and grateful with Tiffany’s passion, dedication, and work ethic,” HSLA Director Jeff Dorson said. “She’s already proven to be a real asset to our rescue community and our efforts to reduce our state’s large and ever-growing pet overpopulation.”

Tiffany Duke is a co-founder of Animal Advocates of Louisiana (AAL).

You can adopt any of the puppies through AAL at a cost of $250.