NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – A Louisiana woman has pled guilty to theft of more than $86,000 in Social Security funds.

Danielle Coleman, 39, of New Orleans, pled guilty on Jan. 19 to the theft of government funds, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Louisiana.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that “Coleman’s grandmother was authorized to receive Social Security Administration (“SSA”) Title II – Retirement Survivor Insurance (RSI) Benefits up until her death which occurred on September 8, 2009.”

An investigation then revealed that Coleman had her late grandmother’s ATM card and began withdrawing money after her death, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that Coleman used the card to pay for her own expenses knowing that she was not entitled to those Social Security benefits.

She also failed to notify the SSA of her grandmother’s death and took around $86,280 in SSI benefits. The U.S. Attorney’s Office also said that an additional $1,200 of COVID-19 stimulus funds were deposited into her grandmother’s account and used by Coleman for personal expenses.

Coleman faces up to ten years imprisonment and a fine of up to $250,000, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The prosecution of this case is being handled by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Rachal Cassagne and Spiro Latsis.