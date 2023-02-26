NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – A Louisiana woman has pled guilty to a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, meth, and more.

Toni Jones, 33, of New Orleans, pleaded guilty to a violation of the Federal Drug Control Act, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Louisiana.

Jones’s federal conviction is for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine base, and methamphetamine. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that the offense occurred on Feb. 10, 2022.

She faces a maximum of 20 years imprisonment, followed by at least three years of supervised release. The U.S. Attorney’s Office also said that she faces a fine of up to $1,000,000.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles Dustin Strauss.