LSP: "Troop C has investigated 8 fatal crashes resulting in 8 deaths in 2022."

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Marcel Bentley, 61, of Raceland, died at a hospital after sustaining severe injuries in a single-vehicle crash.

The Louisiana State Police was called to the scene of a crash on Louisiana Highway 182 around 9 a.m. on Saturday, February 26.

LSP says, “The preliminary investigation revealed Bentley was traveling west on LA Hwy 182 in a 2016 Nissan Versa at a high rate of speed.”

While negotiating a curve, Bentley’s vehicle veered off the road.

The Nissan Versa ended up hitting a culvert.

Bentley was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

According to the Louisiana State Police, “she suffered severe injuries and was transported to a New Orleans area hospital where she later died.”

Investigators are awaiting toxicology results for Marcel Bentley.

The investigation into this deadly crash remains open.





