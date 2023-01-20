Red and blue police lights near a car crash in a city at night.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 20, 2023, around 7:44 AM, Monroe Police were dispatched to Highway 165, near the Bastrop exit, in reference to a woman walking in and out of traffic. Upon arrival, officers located the woman and she was staggering on the highway.

According to authorities, the woman was identified as 35-year-old Lakaye M. Hamilton. Hamilton’s speech was slurred and she possessed an empty glass bottle of Hennessy hanging from her pocket.

Hamilton advised police that she was attempting to walk to the food stamp office and that she got the Hennessy bottle from a store the night prior. She was placed in handcuffs and searched by police.

Officers located marijuana and ecstasy pills in Hamilton’s bra. She was arrested and charged with Public Possession of Alcoholic Beverages, Disturbing the Peace, Pedestrian on a Highway, and Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.