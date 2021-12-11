Louisiana woman drives to Sheriff’s Office and refuses to leave until she’s arrested

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday December 11, deputies with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the OPSO Annex on the 400 block of St. John Street regarding a trespassing complaint.

Upon arrival, deputies were advised that 50-year-old Sharon Whatley of Eros had reportedly been told by the Monroe Police Department to leave the parking lot and not return.

Whatley had also been told by OPSO deputies to leave the parking lot or she would be arrested. However, Whatley continued to tell authorities that she needed to turn herself in.

After deputies found no warrants or reason for Whatley to be arrested, she was advised once again to leave the parking lot, but she refused and was arrested.

Sharon Whatley was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on one count of Criminal Trespass