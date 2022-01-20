Louisiana woman dies after striking deer in Alabama

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (BRPROUD) – A woman from Destrehan was driving a 2008 Toyota Corolla in Alabama when it hit a deer.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. on Interstate 65 and took the life of 51-year-old Lilian Diaz.

After striking the deer, the Corolla left the roadway and proceeded to hit a tree.

The Destrehan resident was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened “near mile marker 107, approximately seven miles south of Georgiana, in Butler County,” according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The investigation into this single-vehicle accident remains ongoing.