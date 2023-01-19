NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – A Louisiana woman has been indicted for the theft of government funds.

Penelope Passero, 48, of Westwego, was indicted on Jan. 12 for theft of government funds, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Louisiana.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, from Feb. 2016 to Dec. 2020, Passero knowingly accessed and converted around $59,320.97 in Social Security Administration and Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds.

NOTE: The indictment is merely a charge.

The Social Security Administration and the Office of the Inspector General assisted in this case. The prosecution is being handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian M. Klebba.

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.