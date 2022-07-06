Disclaimer: All persons are innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On June 22, 2022, around 6:07 PM, Monroe Police were dispatched to the Coca-Cola Bottling Company on the 1300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in reference to a discharged firearm. Upon arrival, officers located the victim who advised that his girlfriend of one month, 32-year-old Antionette Leshay Cash, allegedly battered him.

According to officers, the victim then stated that Cash arrived at his job and saw him speaking with another woman who he has a sexual relationship with. The victim went on to mention that Cash allegedly grabbed a handgun from her vehicle, and walked toward him.

Cash then allegedly placed the gun against the victim’s head and the second woman approached them and they struggled over the gun. During the struggle, the gun fired one round into the ground.

According to the victim, the second woman then walked back to the car with the handgun while Cash allegedly began pulling his hair. Witnesses at the scene advised authorities they observed Cash allegedly load a magazine into the handgun and approach the victim.

Witnesses then mentioned that they heard a verbal altercation and exited the area, hearing one gunshot. Witnesses’ testimonies matched what Monroe Police observed on video security footage, which shows Cash approaching the victim with a handgun.

According to police, Cash then placed the handgun on the left side of the victim’s head. The second woman and Cash were seen struggling over the gun and one round was fired into the ground.

Also in the video, authorities allegedly observed Cash’s juvenile child exiting her vehicle during the incident. On the scene, officers observed a bullet strike on the pavement in the area and a bullet shell casing.

On Wednesday, July 6, 2022, officers located Cash and placed her under arrest. She was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with the following offenses: