Louisiana woman arrested for allegedly exploiting elderly person

PIERRE PART, La. (KLFY) – A Pierre Part woman was arrested following an investigation in connection with a financial crime against an elderly person.

58-year-old Bonnie A. Cavalier is behind bards on a charge of exploitation of the infirmed.

According to Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon, deputies responded to a complaint in which it was alleged that Cavalier had received in excess of $2K in cash while working as a hired housekeeper for an elderly resident.

Falcon said during the investigation, it was determined that Cavalier had discussed her personal issues with the victim and received the money knowing that the complainant suffered from a cognitive medical condition.

Immediately after receiving the money Cavalier left the job, Falcon said.

She remains incarcerated pending a bond hearing.