WEST MONROE, La. (BRPROUD) – Callie Rachael Bryan, 31, of West Monroe, was arrested after leading members of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office on a chase with other passengers in the vehicle.

“During the pursuit, the driver traveled in the opposing lane on multiple occasions,” according to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Bryan and another passenger attempted to flee on foot but were quickly apprehended by deputies.

The 31-year-old admitted to stealing the vehicle and said she was “scared” as her reason for not stopping,” according to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Bryan was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on Saturday, Feb. 19, and charged with Monetary Instrument Abuse, Theft-Misdemeanor, multiple counts of Failure to Appear (FTA – Bench Warrant), Resisting an Officer, Theft of a Motor Vehicle and Flight from an Officer – Aggravated Flight – Felony.

Bond for Callie Bryan is set at $22,000.