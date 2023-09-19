UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to a video posted by a local church pastor on social media on September 11, 2023, someone deliberately abandoned four dogs in the parking lot of their church near Farmerville. Neither the suspect’s identity nor the vehicle’s information was revealed in the video.

The pastor asked whoever abandoned the dogs to retrieve them and vowed that no criminal action would be taken against them. More than 5,000 people watched the video, but the owner of the dogs didn’t attempt to collect them.

The pastor then shared a second video showing the vehicle, including the make and model, and offered once again for the person to take responsibility for his or her actions, and no criminal charges would be filed. Once again, despite the video being shared and viewed more than 15,000 times, the person did not pick up the dogs.

Deputies with the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation into the matter, and the owner of the dogs was identified as 40-year-old Jacquelynn Marie Foster of Sterlington. Foster was contacted by deputies at her residence, and she confessed to leaving the dogs at the church. Foster was arrested and booked into the Union Parish Detention Center for Cruelty to Animals.

Foster’s bond was set at $250. Sheriff Dusty Gates stated that Foster may also be ordered to pay for the expense of housing and treating the dogs last week. All four dogs have been adopted to new homes and were provided spay/neuter services by the Union Humane Society.