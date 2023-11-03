BAYOU L’OURSE, La. (BRPROUD) – A traffic stop ended with the arrest of an alleged drug dealer on Thursday, Nov, 2.

The stop was initiated by a deputy with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle was driven by Sheree Fournet Leal, 49, of Gretna. It was heading west on U.S. 90. when the deputy saw the driver commit “multiple traffic violations,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy spoke with Leal and determined that illegal activity was likely taking place. APSO said an attempt was made to take Leal into custody.

The Gretna woman reportedly “put up some resistance but was eventually detained,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.

A search of Leal uncovered suspected cocaine. APSO confirmed that they seized a quarter of an ounce of cocaine.

She was arrested on charges of possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, turning movements and required signals, and failure to drive on the right side of the road.

APSO said that Leal has been arrested for prior drug-related offenses.

Leal remains behind bars in the Assumption Parish Detention Center on a $26,000 bond.

Latest Stories