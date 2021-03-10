Louisiana woman arrested, accused of selling fake automobile insurance on Facebook Marketplace

Rapides Parish, La. (KLFY) Louisiana State Police arrested a 25-year-old Pineville woman on suspicion of selling fake car insurance policies through Facebook Marketplace.

Brianna Phillips of Pineville is accused of selling the fake policies through Safeway Insurance Company of Louisiana.

Police say she sold the fake insurance to a majority of the victims on Facebook Market Place.

She was arrested Tuesday on multiple charges including insurance fraud, forgery of certificate of insurance, theft, and advertisements by insurers.

Phillips was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center without incident.

State Police ask that if anyone purchased automobile insurance from Phillips, to please contact the Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud Unit at 318-484-2193.