Louisiana woman accused of sending live video feed of her having sexual contact with 5-year-old

Louisiana
A Sulphur woman is in jail charged with seven counts of first degree rape and 20 counts of sexual battery.

Authorities say detectives discovered that 18 year old Lakien Perry was sending live video feed of her having inappropriate sexual contact with a 5-year-old boy.

The investigation also revealed Perry was sending inappropriate videos and photographs of her and the child.

Detectives also learned she had inappropriate sexual contact with a three year old girl.

Perry was arrested and booked into jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

