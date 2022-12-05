Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – -On Sunday, December 4, 2022, Monroe Police were called to a residence on South 8th Street due to a domestic disturbance. Officers then spoke with the victim who advised that their daughter, 18-year-old Sha’meka Ronesha White, allegedly assaulted the victim because of a food stamp card.

According to police, they learned that the suspect allegedly held her mother down against her will which caused a scuffle between the suspect and victim. Police then made contact with White who allegedly admitted to assaulting her mother.

White was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. She was charged with Domestic Abuse Battery.