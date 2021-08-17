Louisiana Voter Registration Week set for Aug. 23-27

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — The week of Aug. 23-27 is being observed as Louisiana Voter Registration Week in an attempt to get the state’s adults to register to vote.

Citizens with a valid Louisiana driver’s license or Louisiana Special ID card can register online 24 hours a day, seven days a week from any location by visiting https://voterportal.sos.la.gov. Louisiana residents can also register in person at their parish Registrar of Voters Office, when they apply for or renew their driver’s license at any Office of Motor Vehicles or when obtaining services at public assistance agencies and Armed Forces recruitment offices.

To register to vote in Louisiana, you must:

be a U.S. citizen;

be 17 years old (16 years old if registering in person at the Registrar of Voters Office or at the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles), but must be 18 years old to vote;

not be under an order of imprisonment for conviction of a felony or, if under such an order not have been incarcerated pursuant to the order within the last five years and not be under an order of imprisonment related to a felony conviction for election fraud or any other election offense pursuant to La. R.S. 18:1461.2;

not be under a judgment of full interdiction for mental incompetence or partial interdiction with suspension of voting rights;

reside in the state and parish in which you seek to register; and

must be registered at least 20 days prior to an election if registering through our GeauxVote Online Registration System with a Louisiana driver’s license or Louisiana special ID card or 30 days prior to an election if registering in person or by mail to be eligible to vote in that particular election. If mailing in an application, the application or envelope must be postmarked 30 days prior to the first election in which you seek to vote.

For more information about elections and voting, contact the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at (800) 883-2805 or elections@sos.la.gov.