Louisiana volunteer firefighter arrested for allegedly setting friend’s house on fire

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KLFY)- A 19-year-old volunteer firefighter is accused of setting a house on fire with the intent of returning to the scene to put it out, authorities said.

According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, investigators believe Kevin Ballard and the homeowner had negotiated tearing down some property in Doyline, but instead Ballard allegedly set the structure on fire without the homeowner’s permission.

“In an interview with deputies, Ballard admitted to setting the fire and going back home to get his bunker gear in order to report to the fire station and be part of putting the fire out,” the State Fire Marshal’s Office said in a statement Friday.

The fire chief indicated he was suspicious that one of his volunteers was involved, authorities said. Ballard faces one count of simple arson.