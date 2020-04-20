Louisiana virus hospitalizations continue to decline

1  of  2
BATON ROUGE, LA. (AP) — Louisiana health officials say the death toll in the state as of Sunday, April 19 is now at 1,296.

More than 1,700 patients remain hospitalized. That is down from a peak of 2,134 hospitalized patients on April 13.

The number of patients on ventilators also continued to drop, to 347. That is down from a peak of 571 on April 4.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that usually clear up within weeks.

For some, it can cause severe illness and be life-threatening.

