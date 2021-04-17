Louisiana unemployment at its lowest since start of pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – The number of Louisianians applying for unemployment is at its lowest point since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to information released by the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

In comparison, the week of April 11, 2020, saw 79,653 new unemployment claims filed and this year, only 9,809 new claims were filed for the week ending April 10, 2021.

Total continued claims have decreased drastically as well., according to LWC.

For the week ending April 11, 2020, about 217,532 people continued to file for assistance. This week, 50,796 people are continually getting unemployment assistance.

The total unemployment rate currently sits at 7.3 percent, LWC said, which is the lowest rate since the COVID-19 pandemic began.