Louisiana unemployed mother hits jackpot

“I feel excited. Truly blessed and excited,”

HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) – 2020 was a tough year for many and for others, 2021 has not started out any better.

Josephine Arceneaux of Hammond was one of those people.

Arceneaux is a mother and has been out of a job for three months.

The local mother’s luck changed though after playing Powerball on January 30.

That night, Arceneaux’s fortunes changed as she hit the four white-ball numbers plus the red Powerball number.

That means the Hammond native won $50,000.

“I feel excited. Truly blessed and excited,” she shared.

In case you were curious, Arceneaux purchased the winning ticket at the Tickfaw Pit Stop located at 14069 LA-442.