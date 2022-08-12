BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – A new Netflix documentary series is centered around a Baton Rouge case where a father was shot and killed by his own son.

I Just Killed My Dad was released on the streaming platform on Tuesday and is centered around the case of Anthony Templet.

In 2019, 17-year-old Templet killed his father Burt Templet at their residence in Baton Rouge, La. Directly following the shooting, Templet called authorities and immediately confessed, telling the dispatcher: “I just killed my dad.”

According to The Advocate, Templet was charged with manslaughter originally, but was later indicted on a second-degree murder count. In 2021, Templet plead no contest to a charge of negligent homicide and was sentenced to five years probation. Templet has always maintained that he acted in self-defense after abuse and neglect.

The series is directed by Skye Borgman who also directed popular shows Abducted in Plain Sight and Girl in the Picture.

I Just Killed My Dad examines the ‘why’ of the case and features several of the people involved sharing their sides of the story.

The series is solely streaming on Netflix and can be found here.