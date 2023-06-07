CLINTON, La. (BRPROUD) – Owen Fudge, 16, of Ethel was killed in a single-vehicle crash around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6. The deadly crash took place on LA 10 west of LA 961 in East Feliciana Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.

Investigators believe that Fudge was speeding and could not stay on the road. LSP said Fudge was unable to “negotiate a left-hand curve, ran off the roadway, and struck a tree.” Fudge was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The 16-year-old died at the crash scene.

Investigators do not believe that impairment played a part in this crash. They are awaiting toxicology results from Fudge. The investigation into this deadly crash remains ongoing.

The Louisiana State Police has this message for drivers: