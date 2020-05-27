Louisiana teen arrested on video voyeurism and child porn charges

OUACHITA PARISH, La. — An 18-year-old from Eros was arrested Tuesday morning by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office on charges of Video Voyeurism and Pornography Involving Juveniles.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was notified on March 24, 2020, about the sex crime.

The affidavit states that the complainants notified investigators that 18-year-old John S. Massey, Jr. had admitted to using his cellphone to film a 14-year-old girl while she was in the bathroom. Investigator’s collected the device from Massey’s family for evidence.

The affidavit notes that right after investigators were notified about this case, the state-wide ‘Stay at Home’ order was issued which closed all courts, the district attorney’s office, and day-to-day operations. This caused the investigators to wait for a search warrant until operations resumed.

On May 7, 2020, investigators were able to get a search warrant for the cellphone and discovered two videos that showed Massey setting up his cellphone in the bathroom along with a second camera to record the victim while in the bathroom. They also found 13 photos of the victim on the phone that were screen captured from the video.

Massey was arrested on May 26 and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on the following charges:

Video Voyeurism

Pornography Involving Juveniles

His bond was set at $6,000. Massey bonded out just 90 minutes after being booked, according to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office booking site.

