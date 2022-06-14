LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — A Louisiana teenager was arrested Monday over two social media post that allegedly threatened a public official.

Lake Charles Police said both photos were posted on Instagram.

In the first post, police said, a handgun was pointed through a window of a fully marked LCPD unit where an officer was responding to a call at a Lake Charles apartment complex.

A second photo, police said, showed a male juvenile standing on the hood of a fully marked LCPD vehicle, pointing a handgun through the driver’s side windshield with a captioned post, police said.

The teen was located and arrested at a business in the 3800 block of Gerstner Memorial Drive, and charged with illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile and threatening a public official.

Police said he was armed at the time of his arrest.

He remains in custody at a juvenile detention center.

Police are asking anyone with additional information to contact Lake Charles Police Sgt. Dustin Fontenot or Sgt. Kevin Hoover by calling 337-491-1311.