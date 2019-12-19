Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Louisiana teen accused of killing father released on bond

Louisiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana judge reduced the bond of a teenager accused of fatally shooting his father during an argument, ordering the defendant to undergo mental health evaluation upon his release.

District Judge Tarvald Smith cut 18-year-old Anthony Templet’s $100,000 bond in half on Wednesday. In August, Anthony Templet pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in Burt Templet’s death, news outlets reported. He was 17 at the time of the shooting, in which his attorneys say he acted in self-defense.

Defense attorney Jarrett Ambeau argued during the bond hearing that Anthony Templet suffered long-term abuse by his father, and shot the man to avoid being injured by him, news outlets said. Prosecutor Dana Cummings said she acknowledged there are reports of abuse, but disagreed it was a self-defense shooting.

Anthony Templet must live with his stepmother once released from jail, abide by a curfew and undergo mental health evaluation, drug testing and GPS monitoring, Smith ordered. He has another hearing next month.

Anthony Templet is accused of firing multiple shots into his father’s face during an argument. He confessed to the shooting in an interview with detectives during which he said his father was the aggressor but later said his father didn’t threaten him, according to an arrest report.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

47°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
34°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Crowley

46°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
34°F A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Opelousas

44°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
34°F Some clouds. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Breaux Bridge

46°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
34°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

New Iberia

47°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
34°F A few clouds from time to time. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories