CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO)— Two students at Chalmette High School were arrested after a teacher was injured while trying to break up a fight last week. The students, who have only been identified as two 15-year-old boys, both face battery charges after the incident.

According to St. Bernard Sheriff James Pohlmann, the fight broke out on Friday (Sept. 16) in a classroom around 2:30 p.m., near the end of the school day.

When deputies arrived on campus, they learned that a teacher who tried to break up the fight between the two students was punched in the face and pushed to the ground. It is unclear how severely the teacher, whose name and gender was not disclosed, was injured during the incident.

The two students were taken into custody and booked with a battery of a school teacher. Other details regarding the incident were not released.