BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana teacher and former reserve police officer accused of raping a student in a closet at a Baton Rouge high school will face charges, authorities said.

A student at Istrouma High School told East Baton Rouge deputies that a health teacher and track coach texted her to meet on campus, then pushed her into a closet and raped her, according to an arrest warrant application reviewed by The Advocate. Once inside the closet, the student told deputies she “froze and could not say anything because she was in a state of shock.”

Casey Rayborn Hicks, a spokesperson for the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, said the man served as a reserve police officer from December 2021 until last week.

The student reported the alleged rape at a local hospital on May 3. The teacher faces one count each of third-degree rape and prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and a student.

During the investigation, the student agreed to have her cellphone searched. Texts between her and the teacher showed he had previously sent her suggestive messages. When the teacher met with deputies, he admitted to deleting text messages between himself and the student.

Authorities are communicating with the teacher’s attorney about getting him to turn himself in, Hicks said. East Baton Rouge Parish Public Schools has already placed him on leave.