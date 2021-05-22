Louisiana takes applications for public lands gator harvest

In this image made from video, an alligator is seen on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Moss Point, Miss.. As Hurricane Sally’s outer bands reached the U.S. Gulf Coast and landfall was imminent, the manager of Gulf Coast Gator Ranch & Tours was hoping he wouldn’t have to live a repeat of what happened at […]

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is taking lottery applications to harvest alligators on public lands.

Applications are due by June 30 for hunts from Aug. 25 through Oct. 30.

There are a total of 431 opportunities on 19 wildlife management areas, 28 public lakes and one Army Corps of Engineers property.

Each hunter gets tags for three alligators. The department takes only online applications, and each person may submit only one.

Program managers report that 2,278 people applied last year for 421 available opportunities, department spokesman Robert “Trey” Iles said.

Applications are on the department website at https://laweb.s3licensing.com/, under the Lottery Applications tab. Application and transaction fees total $7.

Applicants must be legal Louisiana residents at least 16 years old. Winners need to buy a $25 alligator hunting license plus $40 per alligator tag.

The department has posted a map of the 48 areas with a list including the number of chances and the percentage of applicants selected in 2020 at each. For instance, only 7% of the applicants got to hunt at the Sherburne Wildlife Management Area near Krotz Springs, while 63% of those who applied for Lake Bruin were able to go after gators in the state-owned Tensas Parish oxbow lake.

Sixty people will get three tags each at the Richard K. Yancey Wildlife Management Area south of Ferriday, while only two will be able to hunt in each of nine other areas.