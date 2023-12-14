Disclaimer: The article contains content surrounding ritual acts, physical abuse, and sexual assault. Viewer’s discretion is advised. All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 21, 2023, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office began an investigation on Oak Springs Drive in West Monroe, La. During the investigation, a victim was interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center on September 27, 2023, by a forensic interviewer.

According to court documents, authorities were advised that the victim was part of a polyamorous relationship with Hannah E. Frisby, Caleb Frisby, and Justin Cowart. Hannah was described as the “head” of the relationship and Caleb, Justin, and James Owens were the “husbands.” The victim was allegedly advised by Hannah that she had to live with Hannah and her “husbands” if the victim wanted to be in the relationship.

After being in the relationship for two weeks, the victim was punished by being forced to enter scolding hot water and scrub herself with stiff bristled brushes covered in bleach in front of residents in the home. According to court documents, the punishment was due to the victim’s self-harming.

Hannah Frisby

Caleb Austin Frisby



Tommy Allen

The victim was allegedly forced to denounce her Christianity due to Hannah being Wicken and practicing witchcraft, Caleb practicing satanism, and James practicing vikingism. The victim was allegedly abused and sexually assaulted by Hannah if she did not have sex with the “husbands.” Authorities learned that the victim suffers from autism and ADHD, which makes it easy for the victim to become confused. The victim was also allegedly abused by Hannah’s uncle, Tommy Allen.

On September 21, 2023, the victim invited her sister to the residence to visit. Once the sister arrived at the residence, she entered the home and the victim asked her sister, “How is Freddy?” Officials learned that the question is a safety code in the victim’s family if they are in trouble.

The victim then grabbed a notebook and asked the sister to read her poetry. The victim then wrote in the notebook “Help me. They won’t let me leave. They beat me every day like a slave.”

Approximately two hours after the victim’s sister left the home, deputies arrived at the residence to perform a welfare check on the victim. Deputies were informed that the victim was being held hostage and assaulted by people in the home. Tommy, Hannah, Caleb, and Justin were arrested on December 14, 2023.

To view the suspects’ charges, be sure to see the list below.

Tommy J. Allen

Aggravated Battery

Hannah Frisby

First-Degree Rape

Ritualistic Acts

Aggravated Battery

Caleb Frisby

Aggravated Battery

Justin Cowart