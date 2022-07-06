NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Supreme Court has ruled in favor of reproductive rights advocates and against Attorney General Jeff Landry over his petition to dissolve a temporary halt on a trigger law that would ban abortions statewide.

Last month in a historic decision, the U.S. Supreme Court officially reversed Roe v. Wade, declaring that the constitutional right to abortion no longer exists.

The court’s decision put abortion laws back in the hands of each state, allowing each to decide how to regulate the procedure.

In Louisiana, that ruling activated a trigger law designed to go into effect in the event that Roe v. Wade was overturned.

The trigger law legislation effectively bans abortions, with no exceptions in instances of rape or incest.

A lawsuit filed within days of the ruling argued that the language in Louisiana’s trigger law was too vague, and a state judge granted a temporary restraining order halting the ban pending a hearing on July 8.

Read the ruling here.