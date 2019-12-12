Louisiana Supreme Court Justice Marcus Clark retiring in middle of term

(The Advertiser/Monroe News Star)- Louisiana Supreme Court Justice Marcus Clark is retiring in the middle of his 10-year term.

An election to fill his unexpired term will be held November 3. Clark, a Republican from West Monroe, first won election to the Supreme Court in 2009 to fill the unexpired term of former Judge Chet Traylor and was later elected to a full 10-year term.

Clark is a University of Louisiana Monroe graduate who represents the 4th District, of which Monroe and Alexandria are the population centers. Fourth District Judge Wendell Manning, R – Calhoun, and 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Jay McCallum, R – Farmerville, have already said they are considering running for the seat.

