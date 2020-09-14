Louisiana Supreme Court announces closure due to Tropical Storm Sally

New Orleans, LA. (KLFY) – Louisiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Bernette Joshua Johnson
announced Sunday that, the Louisiana Supreme Court Offices and the Supreme Court Clerk of Court’s office will be closed Monday, September 14 and Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

This closure is considered a legal holiday in accordance with LA R.S. 1:55.

Court Closure Orders and information from courts across Louisiana will be posted on the website of the Louisiana Supreme Court, www.lasc.org, as they are received.

