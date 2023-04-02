LOUISIANA (KLFY) – In a recent survey of the biggest drinkers over spring break, Louisiana students ranked within the top 15.

In a 2023 PRPioneer survey of 4,000 spring break revelers, Louisiana students ranked 12th in the nation for the biggest drinkers over spring break.

The survey also revealed that West Virginian students drank the most, drinking an average of 16 drinks per day.

Check out the top 15 below:

West Virginia Oregon New York Arizona Colorado South Carolina Florida Alabama Washington Illinois California Louisiana Michigan Pennsylvania Nebraska

According to the survey, those who drank the least during spring break included New Hampshire (50), Utah (49), Wisconsin (48), Maine (47), Mississippi (46), and Delaware (45).

The survey also found that a Tequila Sunrise was the most popular 2023 spring break cocktail, followed by Martinis and Piña Coladas.

“While Spring Break is undoubtedly a season of exuberant fun and vibrant social events, it’s important to remember that moderation is key. The survey highlights an alarming trend of excessive alcohol consumption during this time, which can have serious consequences on one’s health. Binge drinking, as exciting as it may seem in the moment, puts immense strain on the liver and can lead to long-term damage. Moreover, it impairs judgment, increasing the risk of accidents, injuries, and other regrettable decisions” said Jamie Ellis of PRPioneer.

