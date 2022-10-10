LOUISIANA (KLFY) – Louisiana students can now apply for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

The FAFSA announcement from LOFSA stated:

“On October 1, 2022, the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) opened for millions of students across the country. Both incoming and returning college students, graduating high school seniors, and anyone else interested in attending college and receiving both federal aid and state need-based aid, should complete this year’s application. As part of LOSFA’s mission to Promote, Prepare, and Provide equity of college access, LOSFA’s website provides Louisiana residents with resources to assist in completing the FAFSA and information on financial aid and scholarship options.

High school seniors and first-time college students may fill out the FAFSA to apply for all federal aid and state need-based aid. Students wishing to only apply for TOPS can complete the TOPS Online Application via LOSFA’s Student Award System, in lieu of using the FAFSA application.

Returning college students must also file a FAFSA renewal each school year to re-establish their eligibility for federal and some state aid. Completing the FAFSA is a requirement to be considered for federal aid such as Pell Grants, Work Study, federal student loans, and other targeted aid. Students are encouraged to visit www.studentaid.gov to begin the FAFSA application and submit it for the 2023-2024 academic year. LOSFA recommends all students complete the FAFSA no later than February 1, 2023, to avoid missing out on all available financial aid opportunities.

The FAFSA allows students to include up to ten schools who will receive their information. Students and parents are encouraged to use LOSFA’s 5-Point Match at www.unlockmyfuture.org to discover their best match and fit when completing this section. Students can also use LOSFA’s College Application Guide to find the most up-to-date information and resources for applying and paying for college.

FAFSA help is available for students and parents. Students can check with their high school counselors to inquire about FAFSA workshops hosted at their schools.

LOSFA is also available to provide FAFSA-related assistance to students and parents through: