Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 3, 2023, the Monroe Police Department responded to a shooting at 711 South 8th Street.

According to police, an armed-robbery took place at the store and the clerk fired a shot at the suspect. The shot allegedly struck both the suspect and a customer. The customer was taken to a local hospital for treatment and later released.

The armed-robbery suspect was found near the store and was found lying in the money he had just stolen from the store. The suspect was taken to a hospital and later died from their injuries.

The store clerk, 30-year-old Rafus LaCharles Anderson, locked the door, set the alarm, and left to make a statement about the incident. According to the police report, Anderson said he was afraid the suspect was going to kill him when he pulled out the gun and robbed the store.

Anderson also stated that he only shot at the suspect and had no idea the suspect had been hit because he continued to run. He stated that this was the store’s sixth armed robbery since August.

He reported four robberies and two attempted robberies. Anderson was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center and is being charged with Manslaughter.