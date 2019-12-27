Live Now
Louisiana still seeking repayments from thousands who were given double tax refunds

Louisiana
FILE – In this June 15, 2018, file photo, cash is fanned out from a wallet in North Andover, Mass. Halfway through the year is an ideal time to check on your finances and prepare for year-end expenses. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — More than 6,000 Louisianans still owe nearly $2 million in accidentally issued tax refunds and some residents may be getting billed by the Louisiana Department of Revenue.

Around 6,230 Louisiana taxpayers have yet to return double tax refunds accidentally sent out in March. The department is still attempting to collect $1,895,749 as of Monday, Dec 23. Those 6,000 plus taxpayers are still being sent collection notices in an effort to retrieve the money.

Media sources reported by April, more than $23 million of the tax refund overpayments were recovered. A total of 12,650 letters were sent to taxpayers who still owed money on April 15, telling them they have 30 days to pay the balance before they face interest and penalties. The department reported it received around 6,400 responses and collected $2.5 million as a result of the letters.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

