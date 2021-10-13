Louisiana State trooper charged in crash that caused death of Texas pedestrian

(KLFY) A Louisiana State Police officer has been arrested following a August, 2021 crash that caused the death of a Texas pedestrian.

Trooper Patrick Bell of Merryville was arrested Wednesday and charged with intoxication manslaughter.

An initial investigation revealed that Bell was driving west on Texas State Highway 63 and as he continued west, his vehicle traveled off the roadway and striking and killing a pedestrian on the shoulder, police said.

At the time of the crash, Bell was off-duty on workers’ compensation leave since 2017 and had no law enforcement property in his possession, police said.

The results of a toxicology sample indicated that Bell was over the legal limit for intoxication, police said.

Bell was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Beauregard Parish Jail awaiting extradition to Texas, police said.