BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – A Louisiana State Representative was arrested and charged with DWI after reckless driving, Louisiana State Police (LSP) stated.

State Representative Larry Selders, 40, of Baton Rouge was arrested on August 21 after LSP witnessed a reckless driver on East Boyd Drive at Burbank Drive in East Baton Rouge Parish. Selders was subsequently arrested for Driving While Impaired (1st Offense), Reckless Operation, and Driving Under Suspension, according to authorities.

Selders was driving a 2018 Dodge Charger and traveling at a high speed rate while producing burnout. After troopers came into contact with Selders, they conducted a series of sobriety tests after suspecting Selders was impaired, stated police.

Selders was transported to the LSU Police Department where he consented to a chemical breath test, which came out as being over the legal limit, according to LSP. After this, Selders was taken to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison to be fingerprinted via AFIS and released on summons.