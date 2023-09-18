LOUISIANA (KLFY) — Authorities reported scammers are fraudulently using the authority of Louisiana State Police in an effort to obtain information and money from victims.

Officials say the impersonators are reportedly contacting the phones of potential victims by using a call that gives the appearance of the Louisiana State Police. Complaints state that the caller pretending to be law enforcement is attempting to gain personal information or money from the victims.

The Louisiana State Police want to stress that citizens should never give unsolicited callers any personal information and that authorities would never ask for any type of personal identifying information or payment over the phone.

Anyone wishing to report suspected fraudulent calls can contact the Louisiana State Analytical and Fusion Center (LA-SAFE) at 225-925-4192. The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is also available to the public through a convenient and secure reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators.

Citizens can access the form by visiting the LA-SAFE website here and report the activity.