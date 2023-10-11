BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Police held a news conference at the police training academy on Wednesday, Oct. 11, to update the public on the agency-wide transformational reform initiatives the department plans to implement.

The strategy was developed with The Bowman Group, a police and public practice consulting agency.

LSP hired the group last year to “drive organizational change.” State police said in March 2022 that consulting services would last through May 2023, and the $1.5 million price tag would be divided between the 2022 and 2023 fiscal years.

The top-to-bottom assessment was designed to look at:

Community policing/engagement and civilian complaints

Assessment of agency’s use of force policies, procedures and protocols

Crisis intervention (de-escalation)

Fair and impartial policing practices (stops, searches, arrests)

Organizational culture, leadership and professional development

Recruitment, hiring, promotion, and retention

Officer wellness and employee assistance and early intervention systems

Training and academy operations

Technology, data collection and resources

“Having a third party come in like the Bowman Group gives us a different perspective and gives us the ability to take that info not only based upon what they see of our agency but based upon the best practices throughout their tenure and their experience,” said Louisiana State Police Colonel Lamar Davis.

Reform changes include the use of force policy, mandates officers carry less than lethal weapons, the creation of a force investigations unit, the creation of professional standards and compliance sessions, and the creation of internet briefing videos.

“Some of the reform changes that we’ve made include the revision of the body-worn camera policy, which expands the types of incidents that shall be recorded, increases supervision, and supervision video review requirements, specified actions to be taken when misconduct occurs, and establish requirements that cameras should always be powered on and ready to record when on duty,” said Davis.

“We’ve identified the Louisiana State Police is very capable of being a premier public safety agency, but really lacks the ability to truly guard the public trust. When you’re policing a jurisdiction you have to be as good at protecting public safety as you are at protecting the public trust,” said Dr. Theron Bowman of the Bowman Group.

Some recommendations from the Bowman Group to improve the state police include community engagement, analyzing internal affairs data, establishing a clear standard for when to use forces, inputting all data for searches and stops and making the department more diverse.