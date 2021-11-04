Louisiana State Police: Shreveport triple homicide suspect fatally shot in Franklin Parish

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police say the man wanted for the murders of three people in Shreveport late Wednesday night has been shot and killed in Franklin Parish.

Barry Rigsby, 36, was shot by officers around 2:30 p.m. Thursday in Wisner, according to Louisiana State Police Troop F officials.

Barry Rigsby, 36, was shot by officers around 2:30 p.m. Thursday in Wisner, according to Louisiana State Police Troop F officials. (Photo source: Shreveport Police Department)

Rigsby was wanted for the murders of two adults and a 12-year-old child at a home in the 400 block of West 82nd Street in West Cedar Grove. Police were called to the home just before 1:45 a.m. after a family member went to the home to check on her son and found the back door open and found the victims inside, all dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Warrants were issued for Rigsby’s arrest, charging him with three counts of second-degree murder, with bond set at $3,000,000.

When police released an alert Thursday morning identifying Brigsby as a suspect and confirming he was wanted for the slayings, they said he was last seen driving a burgundy Dodge Journey with a Louisiana license plate. That vehicle was found abandoned in the area of Wisner United Pentecostal Church in Wisner Thursday morning, according to Sheriff Kevin Cobb.

Cobb said his agency was staying in close contact with the Caddo Sheriff and had numerous units actively patrolling the area the vehicle was recovered. Shreveport police sent BOLOs statewide and to surrounding states.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.