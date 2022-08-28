LOUISIANA, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana State Police (LSP) have issued a level two endangered/missing child advisory.

Tronez Johnson, 12, is missing and was last seen at his residence in the 3000 block of Colquitt Road in Keithville.

Johnson is a black male with short black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5’9” tall and weighs 150 pounds. His clothing description and direction of travel are unknown.

Anyone having any information as to the whereabouts of Tronez Johnson is urged to immediately contact Detective Dennis Williams with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-675-2170 or 911.