Louisiana State Police say they are “aware” of planned protest this week at State Capitol

(KLFY) Louisiana State Police say they are aware of planned protest later this week and into the weekend at the Governors Mansion and the State Capitol.

A Louisiana State Police (LSP) spokesperson confirmed with WAFB TV that the agency was notified of “planned protests.”

“In coordination with Capitol staff and the Department of Public Safety Police, LSP will have personnel in place to ensure a safe environment and to protect the rights of our citizens to hold a peaceful gathering,” a statement provided by LSP states.

Several dozen demonstrators gathered peacefully at the State Capitol Wednesday, Jan. 6 to object to President-Elect Biden’s win over President Trump, at the same time that a violent demonstration broke out on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.

Beyond partnerships with federal and local law enforcement agencies, LSP was unable to comment on additional security measures being put in place.