Louisiana State Police remind motorists to stay safe while driving this holiday season

Louisiana
Louisiana State Police remind drivers to be alert and follow these safety tips in order to prevent a serious injury or fatality crash.

Thousands of people are seriously injured or killed due to impaired driving each year. Never get behind the wheel impaired or get in a vehicle with a driver who is impaired.

⋅ Alcohol, prescription drugs, and other drugs have many effects on the body. They can impair visual ability, alter sense of time and space, impair fine motor skills needed to operate a motor vehicle, and decrease reaction times.

⋅ Designate a sober driver before traveling to any place. A designated driver is one who has had nothing alcoholic to drink and is also not under the influence of legal or illegal drugs.

⋅ Plan ahead. Call a taxi, ride-sharing service, or a trusted person for a ride or just stay at your location

