Louisiana State Police remind motorists to stay safe while driving this holiday season

Louisiana State Police remind drivers to be alert and follow these safety tips in order to prevent a serious injury or fatality crash.

Thousands of people are seriously injured or killed due to impaired driving each year. Never get behind the wheel impaired or get in a vehicle with a driver who is impaired.

⋅ Alcohol, prescription drugs, and other drugs have many effects on the body. They can impair visual ability, alter sense of time and space, impair fine motor skills needed to operate a motor vehicle, and decrease reaction times.

⋅ Designate a sober driver before traveling to any place. A designated driver is one who has had nothing alcoholic to drink and is also not under the influence of legal or illegal drugs.

⋅ Plan ahead. Call a taxi, ride-sharing service, or a trusted person for a ride or just stay at your location