Louisiana State Police releases all body-cam footage related to Ronald Greene investigation

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- Today, the Louisiana State Police held a press conference on the investigation process of Ronald Greene. The investigation is still under review by federal and state authorities.
The LSP released all body-cam videos evidence pertaining to the Ronald Greene investigation.
Below are the detailed links to the full body-cam videos:
Lt. Clary Body Worn Camera
o Video 1: https://youtu.be/U2gebKPPQnI
o Video 2: https://youtu.be/KpY-m3K8Gdw
o Video 3: https://youtu.be/XPnLOal71UI
· Lt. Clary In-car Camera: https://youtu.be/icFO2qvjE0s
· Trooper Hollingsworth Body Worn Camera
o Video 1: https://youtu.be/zzbF1yElnto
o Video 2: https://youtu.be/_YAgTZrp9cY
· Trooper York Body Worn Camera: https://youtu.be/ZbPWcB9bkr8
· Trooper York In-Car Camera: https://youtu.be/ndfEElygshc
· Trooper DeMoss Body Worn Camera: https://youtu.be/BexYcAwQx70