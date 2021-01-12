Louisiana State Police investigating fatal deputy-involved shooting in Terrebonne Parish

MONTEGUT, La. (WVUE) – Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Terrebonne Parish.

According to LSP, deputies with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Mimosa Lane around 1:15 p.m. on Jan. 12 in reference to an aggravated assault involving a man with a rifle.

As deputies attempted to negotiate with the man, he began to fire at them, police say.

Deputies returned fire, striking the man. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

The Louisiana State Police will serve as the lead investigative agency. The Louisiana State Police Crime Lab responded to the scene to assist with the investigation which remains ongoing.