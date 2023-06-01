PINE GROVE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people were killed in St. Helena Parish after a collision on Wednesday afternoon.

Christopher Koch, 36, of Metairie, and Travis Connell, 51, of Denham Springs died at the crash scene, according to Louisiana State Police.

Koch was driving and Connell was a passenger in a Chrysler van that was headed west on LA Hwy 16 before the deadly crash. A Freightliner was traveling east on LA Hwy 16 when it was hit by the van, investigators said.

Koch was wearing a seat belt while Connell was not when the crash happened around 12:45 p.m. The driver of the Freightliner was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. LSP noted that the driver of the Freightliner was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

LSP is awaiting toxicology results for both drivers and the investigation into this deadly crash remains ongoing.