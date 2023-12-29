(KLFY) — Holiday road safety is a major priority for not only law enforcement but every driver as well. According to Trooper Thomas Gossen with the Louisiana State Police, the increase in road traffic during the holidays means an increase in accidents as well.

“Always be prepared for that crash,” Gossen said. “Wearing that seatbelt, not being distracted behind the wheel and certainly not driving impaired or with somebody who has had a few drinks or consumed any drugs or alcohol is vital.”

Being aware of your surroundings and limiting any kind of distractions are other ways to prevent any harm being done while driving. News 10 spoke with other drivers who say people need to be reminded of this during the holidays. Jonathan Bercher is a Louisiana driver who said he noticed people tend to neglect their duties on the road which is the cause for major accidents.

Bercher said he thinks “there’s just a little bit more negligence with having our minds elsewhere.”

Trooper Gossen wants everyone celebrating the new year to make sure you have a safe way to get home.

“You know where you are going. You know where you’re going to be celebrating,” he said. “You probably know what you’re going to be consuming. Let’s figure out how we going to get home or have a safe ride to get home, have a designated driver.”

